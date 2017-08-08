LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Update on Another WWE Superstar Shakeup, The Hardys Back on the Road, RAW Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Aug 8, 2017 - 4:18:57 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Toronto:



- We noted before that there has been talk of doing another Superstar Shakeup after the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. PWInsider notes that the idea is to do two shakeups per year instead of just one major WWE Draft. WWE previously held a roster Shakeup in April after WrestleMania 33.

- As noted, The Hardys did not work weekend WWE live events in Canada or last night's RAW in Toronto. Matt Hardy tweeted the following today and confirmed that the brothers will be back on the upcoming weekend WWE live events plus next Monday's SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW from Boston.




