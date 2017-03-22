LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Update for the WWE Emoji App, Finn Balor Calls Gallows & Anderson (Video), RAW Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2017 - 12:07:26 AM
- Below are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE RAW in Brooklyn:



- The WWEmoji app has been updated with new emoji to get fans ready for WrestleMania 33. The update also includes the current WWE NXT roster. The app is available via iOS App Store and Googly Play for just 99 cents through WrestleMania.

- Below is a clip from this week's WWE Ride Along, featuring Finn Balor making a call to RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as they ride with Balor and AJ Styles cutouts:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • JR's Wife Involved In Serious Accident, WWE Bad Blood Returning, DDP Talks Paige Hacker

  • Match for Next Week's WWE SmackDown, Props for The Miz and Maryse, Triple H on WrestleMania

  • WWE NXT, 205 Live, UK, PROGRESS and ICW Matches Announced for WrestleMania Axxess

  • WWE RAW Viewership Down with Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman In the Main Event

  • Private Paige Leaks Discussed During Backstage Meeting at Monday's WWE RAW

  • Brock Lesnar Post-RAW Note, Comments Disabled on RAW Video, Tough Talkers - Seth Rollins

  • Update for the WWE Emoji App, Finn Balor Calls Gallows & Anderson (Video), RAW Top 10

  • WWE Superstar Visits The Pentagon (Photo), New "Bella Brains" Episode, WWE Stock

  • New "Our Home" Episode, WWE RAW Social Media Score, "Hero In All Of Us" Video Package

  • Title Match Announced for WrestleMania 33, Updated Card




    		•