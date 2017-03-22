Posted in: WWE Update for the WWE Emoji App, Finn Balor Calls Gallows & Anderson (Video), RAW Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2017 - 12:07:26 AM
- Below are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE RAW in Brooklyn:
- The WWEmoji app has been updated with new emoji to get fans ready for WrestleMania 33. The update also includes the current WWE NXT roster. The app is available via iOS App Store and Googly Play for just 99 cents through WrestleMania.
- Below is a clip from this week's WWE Ride Along, featuring Finn Balor making a call to RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as they ride with Balor and AJ Styles cutouts: