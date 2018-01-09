|
|
|
|
As noted here on LOP, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon were promoting the RAW 25th anniversary show at the Television Critics Association's winter panel and in-doing so, the question of where does Rich Swann stand with the WWE at the current moment was asked. For those who are not aware, Swann was taken into custody on battery and kidnapping charges after an alleged domestic violence incident with his wife, independent wrestling star, Su Yung [Real name Vannarah Riggs].
|
Posted in:
WWE
Update On Rich Swann's Status With The WWE
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 9, 2018 - 10:46:21 PM
Here's what Triple H & Stephanie McMahon had to say regarding Swann's status in the company:
Triple H: “We are just waiting on the legal. We have a zero tolerance policy on that, as you’ve well seen, so he’s suspended until it is determined legally one way or the other.”
Stephanie McMahon: “And if he’s convicted, he will be released.”
Triple H: “Immediately."
|
|
Daniel Bryan - Shane McMahon Continues, New Royal Rumble Match Participants, Zack Ryder
WWE US Title Tournament Update, Ruby Riott Issues a Challenge (Video), Carmella - The New Day
Update On Rich Swann's Status With The WWE
Nia Jax On Being In The Women's Royal Rumble Match & Shares Her Excitement For The 25th Anniversary Of RAW Show
The Great Khali Says He Does Not Plan On Returning To WWE Anytime Soon
Video: More Names Announced for the WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Episode
Trailer For The 2018 'Fastlane' PPV Released (Video), Will RAW 25 Be A Five-Hour Show?
New Title Match Set for WWE Royal Rumble, New Rumble Participant, Updated Card
Mixed Tag Match Before WWE SmackDown, New Fashion Files Episode, The Miz and Maryse
Daniel Bryan Shares His Thoughts About His Current Role On SmackDown Live & His Retirement From WWE In-Ring Competition In 2016, Says He Had A Mental Breakdown While Filming 'Total Bellas' - More