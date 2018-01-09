Update On Rich Swann's Status With The WWE







Triple H: “Immediately." As noted here on LOP, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon were promoting the RAW 25th anniversary show at the Television Critics Association's winter panel and in-doing so, the question of where does Rich Swann stand with the WWE at the current moment was asked. For those who are not aware, Swann was taken into custody on battery and kidnapping charges after an alleged domestic violence incident with his wife, independent wrestling star, Su Yung [Real name Vannarah Riggs].Here's what Triple H & Stephanie McMahon had to say regarding Swann's status in the company:Triple H: “We are just waiting on the legal. We have a zero tolerance policy on that, as you’ve well seen, so he’s suspended until it is determined legally one way or the other.”Stephanie McMahon: “And if he’s convicted, he will be released.”Triple H: “Immediately."