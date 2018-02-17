





Update On WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey's Tag Match At Wrestlemania 34

Feb 17, 2018



By Michael Pappas Feb 17, 2018



It has been heavily rumored that WWE will have The Rock be her tag team partner. However, there are reports of other superstars filling the role in case WWE can't make a deal with The Rock to be her partner.



