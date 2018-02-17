|
It is a very high chance that WWE is giving Ronda Rousey a high profile mixed tag match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at Wrestlemania 34.
|
WWE
Update On WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey's Tag Match At Wrestlemania 34
By Michael Pappas
Feb 17, 2018 - 2:33:06 PM
It has been heavily rumored that WWE will have The Rock be her tag team partner. However, there are reports of other superstars filling the role in case WWE can't make a deal with The Rock to be her partner.
Sports Illustrated has reported that the back up options are believed to be Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon and Seth Rollins to fill the role for Ronda's tag partner.
