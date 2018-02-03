|
|
|
|
A fan recently made a post on Twitter stating that Samoa Joe's recent injuries were karma for using the Muscle Buster on Tyson Kidd that ended his career. Kidd responded to the fan's tweet with this:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Tyson Kidd Comments On Samoa Joe Ending His Career
By Michael Pappas
Feb 3, 2018 - 12:05:15 PM
What do you think of Tyson Kidd's response?
|
|
WWE Officials Reportedly Not Happy With Mixed Match Challenge Viewership
Rey Mysterio Teases Possible Match With AJ Styles
Tyson Kidd Comments On Samoa Joe Ending His Career
WWE to Release Shane McMahon DVD, Lita Gets Emotional with Bayley (Video), The Miz & Asuka
Vince McMahon on Andre the Giant, The Bella Twins - Total Divas Bonus Scene, WWE Stock Down
Stephanie McMahon on Triple H & the Women's Evolution, WWE Staying Relevant, More
Sasha Banks & Vickie Guerrero Share a Moment (Video), JR & Jerry Lawler Receive Offer, Almas vs. Gargano
Jerry Lawler on Mark Henry Asking Him About Alleged Peter Rosenberg Beef
WWE 24 Scene with The Undertaker Deleted, WWE Stars Predict Super Bowl (Video), Lana
WWE on Drew McIntyre In the ICW HOF, WWE NXT TV Tapings Tonight, Shinsuke Nakamura