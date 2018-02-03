





WWE Posted in:

Tyson Kidd Comments On Samoa Joe Ending His Career

By

Feb 3, 2018 - 12:05:15 PM



By Michael Pappas Feb 3, 2018 - 12:05:15 PM



I have zero animosity with Samoa Joe. I found him my first day back at WWE after my injury and we had a very good heart to heart. I wish him nothing but the best https://t.co/LpVSnGeoYQ — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) February 2, 2018





What do you think of Tyson Kidd's response? A fan recently made a post on Twitter stating that Samoa Joe's recent injuries were karma for using the Muscle Buster on Tyson Kidd that ended his career. Kidd responded to the fan's tweet with this:What do you think of Tyson Kidd's response?