Posted in: WWE
Tyson Kidd Comments On Samoa Joe Ending His Career
By Michael Pappas
Feb 3, 2018 - 12:05:15 PM
A fan recently made a post on Twitter stating that Samoa Joe's recent injuries were karma for using the Muscle Buster on Tyson Kidd that ended his career. Kidd responded to the fan's tweet with this:




