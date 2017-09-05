LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Tyson Kidd Hosting Seminar, Natalya on The MYC Finals, New John Cena "Auto Geek" Episode
By Marc Middleton
Sep 5, 2017 - 2:01:06 PM
- Below is the latest episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel. This episode features Cena reviewing a 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG:



- WWE producer Tyson Kidd, billed by his real name TJ Wilson, will be hosting a training seminar for Curt Hawkins' Create A Pro Academy on Thursday, October 26th in Hicksville, NY. You can order tickets for the $50 event at this link.

- As noted, the live finals of The Mae Young Classic on September 12th from Las Vegas will feature Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler. SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya tweeted the following on wanting Baszler to win. Natalya often trains with Baszler and other members of MMA's Four Horsewomen.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Former ROH Star Officially Starts at the WWE Performance Center

  • CM Punk Fighting Soon?, More Matches for Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Titus Worldwide

  • Braun Strowman Gives Props to Big Show, TJP - WWE 205 Live Note for Tonight, SmackDown Update

  • WWE Star Reportedly Undergoing Surgery, John Cena - Brie Bella Tension, Connor's Cure

  • Possible DC Movie Role for John Cena, Triple H - Bianca Belair MYC Clip, Nia Jax

  • Backstage News on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins on WWE No Mercy, WWE 2K18 Carry System

  • Tyson Kidd Hosting Seminar, Natalya on The MYC Finals, New John Cena "Auto Geek" Episode

  • Corey Graves Hypes SmackDown, Ric Flair - Table For 3 Update, Total Bellas Previews

  • Kevin Owens on Big Show, WWE Stars Make Do-Gooders List, Southpaw Regional Wrestling Extra

  • WWE on Mickie James' New Single, Nigel McGuinness Notes for the Main Roster, WWE - Madden



    		•