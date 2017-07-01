LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Tyson Kidd - WWE Update, Goldust Posts Teaser for RAW, Superstar Ink Video
By Marc Middleton
Jul 1, 2017 - 3:12:11 AM
- Below is a video from the latest episode of Superstar Ink with host Corey Graves interviewing Chris Jericho while he gets some new ink:



- As noted, Tyson Kidd has returned to work for WWE as a producer and will also be returning to Total Divas for the next season. We also noted that Kidd was backstage at this week's SmackDown but PWInsider adds that he was also backstage for RAW. Kidd did not produce any of the matches this week but he was there observing and watching the other producers to get a feel for the job.

- After attacking R-Truth before their match could begin on this week's WWE RAW from Los Angeles, Goldust just tweeted the following teaser for next Monday's RAW:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

