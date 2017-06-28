LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Tyson Kidd - WWE Update, CM Punk Pipe Bomb Photo, Samoa Joe - Brock Lesnar Video
By Marc Middleton
Jun 28, 2017 - 4:09:56 PM
- WWE posted this unseen slow motion footage of Samoa Joe attacking WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on Monday's RAW in Los Angeles:



- Tyson Kidd was backstage at last night's WWE SmackDown in San Diego, according to PWInsider. This is the first time Kidd has been backstage at a WWE event since suffering the neck injury in June 2015 during a RAW dark match with Samoa Joe. WWE removed Kidd from Total Divas before but he noted to a fan on Twitter this week that he will be back for the next season.

- As noted, Tuesday marked 6 years since CM Punk's big "pipe bomb promo" from WWE RAW in Las Vegas. Punk made a rare Instagram post to remember the promo, as seen below. The photo did not include a caption.

