Posted in: WWE
Tyler Breeze on Breezango Missing SmackDown & Still Wrestling, Cathy Kelley on Vince McMahon
By Marc Middleton
Sep 9, 2017 - 2:13:28 AM
- This new video features Cathy Kelley looking at Vince McMahon's return to WWE SmackDown on next Tuesday's show in Las Vegas, his first blue brand appearance since 2013. As noted, the WWE Chairman will be addressing the situation between Kevin Owens and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. Cathy also looks at reactions to Shane's storyline suspension for attacking Owens.



- Tyler Breeze tweeted the following on Breezango not being used on this week's WWE SmackDown:




Breeze and Fandango have not wrestled a TV tag team match since the June 18th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view where they defeated The Ascension. They did participate in the Independence Day Battle Royal on July 4th. Breeze also tweeted the following in response to a fan who wrote, "The fashion files is a waste of time. Do @WWEFandango and @MmmGorgeous not know how to wrestle anymore? It's ridiculous. #SDLive"




