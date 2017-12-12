LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Tye Dillinger Wins Dark Match, Fashion Files Full Video, Naomi Returns (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Dec 12, 2017 - 11:17:47 PM
- As noted, Breezango vs. The Bludgeon Brothers is now official for Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view after Fandango & Tyler Breeze issued a challenge to Rowan & Harper during a special edition of The Fashion Files. It appears The Fashion Files are now airing only on WWE's website and YouTube channel. Only a preview of the latest segment aired on tonight's SmackDown but you can see the full segment below:



- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio saw Tye Dillinger defeat Mike Bennett.

- WWE previously announced The Riott Squad's Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan vs. Tamina Snuka, Lana and Carmella in six-woman action for tonight's SmackDown but the match never happened. Riott faced SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match instead. Flair won by DQ as Natalya got involved after doing commentary. The post-match angle saw Naomi make her return after being away for a few weeks due to the injury she suffered at the hands of The Riott Squad.

As noted, Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view will see Natalya take on Flair in a Lumberjack Match with The Riott Squad, Carmella, Lana and Tamina as Lumberjacks. Below are videos from tonight's match along with comments from Naomi:



















Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Hideo Itami Main Roster Debut Date, Colin Delaney Returns to WWE (Video), Clash Theme Song

  • Tye Dillinger Wins Dark Match, Fashion Files Full Video, Naomi Returns (Video)

  • Second Special Referee Added to WWE Clash of Champions Match

  • New Matches Set for Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions PPV

  • Spoiler on a Former Impact X Division Champion Debuting for WWE Soon

  • New WWE 2K18 DLC Announced (Video), Lana - Naomi Total Divas Teaser, WWE Stock

  • WWE Star Makes Clash of Champions Challenge, Rusev & Aiden English Tease Surprise (Videos)

  • This Week's WWE RAW Draws Lowest Viewership Since Summer

  • WWE RAW Social Score, WWE Stars Play Dreidel with Drew Gulak (Video), WWE NXT Hype

  • Kalisto Issues Challenge for WWE 205 Live, WWE Congratulates The Rock, RAW Top 10



    		•