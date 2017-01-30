LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Tye Dillinger Talks WWE Royal Rumble (Video), Elimination Stats, Becky Lynch
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2017 - 5:13:13 PM
- As seen at the WWE Royal Rumble, WWE NXT Superstar Tye Dillinger entered into the 30-man main event at #10. In the Fallout video below, Dillinger is almost speechless. He says this has been 15 years in the making for him. He says the business is full of ups & downs, and he's had his fair share. He talks about coming up short against Eric Young at "Takeover: San Antonio" on Saturday night, adding that the Rumble history book will have his name in it and that's all that matters. Tye says the Rumble was one of the greatest nights of his life but he's going to be working hard to top it.



- Becky Lynch turns 30 years old today while TNA's Rockstar Spud turns 34.

- Braun Strowman had the most eliminations in this year's Royal Rumble match with 7. The Undertaker came in second with 4 eliminations while Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Roman Reigns, Cesaro and Sheamus all had 3 eliminations. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho had 2 eliminations while Mark Henry, Baron Corbin, Luke Harper and winner Randy Orton had 1 elimination each.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New WWE 24 Premiering Tonight (Video), Royal Rumble Match Stats, WWE NXT Live Events

  • Update on the WWE Elimination Chamber Match, WWE on Randy Orton Going to WrestleMania

  • Some WWE Superstars Brought to the Ring In a Cart at the Royal Rumble (Photos)

  • Tye Dillinger Talks WWE Royal Rumble (Video), Elimination Stats, Becky Lynch

  • Steve Austin on Kevin Owens' Stunner at the Royal Rumble, Ric Flair Talks John Cena

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Royal Rumble PPV Fallout, New Champions, More

  • Order of Eliminations in the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble Match

  • Charlotte Talks WWE Royal Rumble Win, Fans on Last Night's PPV, Neville Video

  • WWE Elimination Chamber Promo, Ric Flair Tweets on John Cena's Win, WWE - KFC Commercial

  • Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on Their Win, News for RAW, Neville




    		•