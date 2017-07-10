LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Tye Dillinger Invites The Miz to SmackDown, Sheamus & Cesaro PPV Note, Neville Video
By Marc Middleton
Jul 10, 2017 - 2:01:01 AM
- As noted, Neville retained the WWE Cruiserweight Title over Akira Tozawa on the WWE Great Balls of Fire Kickoff pre-show. In the Fallout video below, Mike Rome asks Neville about the defiant way he picked up the win. Neville raises the title to Rome and says he is defiant and he's a little bit of a rebel but we shouldn't be surprised at what happened.



- RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus picked up another win at Great Balls of Fire as they retained over The Hardys in a 30-Minute Iron Man tag team match 4-3. Cesaro and Sheamus are now the only RAW Superstars to have a match at every RAW pay-per-view since the 2016 WWE Draft.

On a related note, this was the first Iron Man Match with male Superstars since 2009, where John Cena won the WWE Title from Randy Orton at Bragging Rights. There were two Iron Man matches with female Superstars in between - WWE NXT Women's Champion Bayley defeating Sasha Banks at NXT "Takeover: Respect" in 2015 and Charlotte Flair winning the RAW Women's Title from Banks in overtime at "Roadblock: End of the Line" in 2016.

- SmackDown Superstar tweeted the following invitation to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz after he retained over Dean Ambrose at Great Balls of Fire:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Great Balls of Fire Fallout, Brock Lesnar, WWE 2K18, More

  • Matt Hardy Gets Stitches (Video), Fans on Roman Reigns - Braun Strowman, The Miz - RAW Talk

  • Dixie Carter In Trailer for Tonight's WWE 24, Emma on Alexa Bliss Retaining, Fans on John Cena

  • Tye Dillinger Invites The Miz to SmackDown, Sheamus & Cesaro PPV Note, Neville Video

  • Heath Slater and Curt Hawkins React to GBOF Match, Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins, Punjabi Prison

  • Enzo Amore Helped Backstage (Video), Dana Brooke on Her Talk with Emma, David Otunga

  • Neville on Defeating Akira Tozawa, WWE Battleground Promo, WWE - Rocket League Tourney

  • WWE Great Balls of Fire Attendance, GBOF Opening Video Package, Paul Heyman

  • John Cena On WWE Erasing Chris Benoit From History

  • Major City Rejected In Bids To Host WWE Summerslam and WrestleMania




    		•