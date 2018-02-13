LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Two Superstars Added to the WWE Fastlane Main Event (Photos, Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 13, 2018 - 10:07:01 PM
The main event of the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view will now be a Fatal 5 Way with WWE Champion AJ Styles defending against Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

Tonight's SmackDown opened with Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler with the winner earning a spot in the Fastlane main event but that match never happened due to beatdowns from Sami and Owens. The blue brand bosses then booked Sami vs. Ziggler and Owens vs. Corbin singles matches with Corbin and Ziggler advancing to Fastlane if they won their matches, which they did.

Below are a few photos and videos from tonight's attacks and matches that led to the Fastlane main event change. Fastlane takes place on March 11th from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio and will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34.



























Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

