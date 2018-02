Two New Title Matches Revealed for WWE Fastlane

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

The New Day defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin on tonight's WWE SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.The New Day will get their title shot at the March 11th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.Randy Orton vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode has also been announced for Fastlane.Below is the updated Fastlane card:Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ StylesRandy Orton vs. Bobby RoodeThe New Day vs. The Usos