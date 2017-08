Two More Title Matches Confirmed for Sunday's WWE SummerSlam Pay-Per-View

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Two new WWE SummerSlam matches were confirmed in the first hour of tonight's go-home RAW episode - Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus. Sasha defeated Nia Jax to earn her title shotBelow is the updated confirmed card for Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock LesnarShinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder MahalNatalya vs. NaomiSasha Banks vs. Alexa BlissKevin Owens vs. AJ StylesSpecial Referee: Shane McMahonAkira Tozawa vs. NevilleThe Usos vs. The New DayDean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and SheamusBig Cass vs. Big ShowEnzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.Rusev vs. Randy OrtonFinn Balor vs. Bray WyattJohn Cena vs. Baron CorbinFollow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here