Posted in: WWE
Two Matches Announced for the WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Feb 6, 2017 - 11:16:07 PM
Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens is now official for the March 5th Fastlane pay-per-view from Milwaukee. Goldberg issued the challenge on tonight's RAW and it was accepted by Owens' best friend, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho. The match was later made official by WWE.

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman was also made official for Fastlane on tonight's RAW.

Below is the updated card for Fastlane, which is the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd:

WWE Universal Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

