Posted in: WWE
Two Matches Announced for the WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2017 - 10:03:42 PM
The first two matches for the February 12th WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Phoenix are now official.

Below is the current Chamber card coming out of tonight's SmackDown:

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title
The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena

Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

