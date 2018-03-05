Two Big Matches Advertised for WWE's Money In the Bank Pay-Per-View

|
The Allstate Arena near Chicago has announced that there will be two Money In the Bank Ladder Matches, featuring female & male Superstars from both RAW & SmackDown, at the June 17th MITB pay-per-view.
By Marc Middleton
Mar 5, 2018 - 3:18:02 PM
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time via Ticketmaster. We hope to have a Ticketmaster pre-sale code soon.
Superstars being advertised for MITB are WWE Champion AJ Styles, WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Bayley, Nia Jax, Lana, Natalya, Becky Lynch and Naomi.
