Twitter Exchange with John Cena and Roman Reigns, Upcoming Flashback Fridays, Total Bellas

By Marc Middleton
Sep 9, 2017 - 2:30:29 AM
- Below is a preview for next Wednesday's Total Bellas episode with Brie Bella putting Daniel Bryan on a labor simulator so he can see what it's like to have a baby:
- The September 15th "Flashback Friday" programming on the WWE Network will focus on 20 years of Bill Goldberg while the September 22nd programming will be a Cruiserweight Classic Marathon and the September 29th programming will be a birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino. As noted, this week's "Flashback Friday" theme is 22 years of WCW Monday Nitro.
- WWE No Mercy opponents Roman Reigns and John Cena went back & forth on Twitter this week, as seen below: