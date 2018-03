Triple Threat Title Match Announced for WrestleMania 34, Updated Card

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is now official for WrestleMania 34. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced the match on tonight's RAW.WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania:Roman Reigns vs. Brock LesnarShinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ StylesSeth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The MizTBA vs. Alexa BlissTBA vs. Charlotte FlairCedric Alexander or TJP or Roderick Strong or Kalisto vs. Mustafa Ali or Buddy Murphy or Drew Gulak or Mark AndrewsRonda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H