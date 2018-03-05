|
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is now official for WrestleMania 34. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced the match on tonight's RAW.
Posted in:
WWE
Triple Threat Title Match Announced for WrestleMania 34, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Mar 5, 2018 - 10:57:15 PM
WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania:
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz
RAW Women's Title Match
TBA vs. Alexa Bliss
SmackDown Women's Title Match
TBA vs. Charlotte Flair
Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament
Cedric Alexander or TJP or Roderick Strong or Kalisto vs. Mustafa Ali or Buddy Murphy or Drew Gulak or Mark Andrews
Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H
