LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Triple Threat Title Match Announced for WrestleMania 34, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Mar 5, 2018 - 10:57:15 PM
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is now official for WrestleMania 34. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced the match on tonight's RAW.

WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania:

WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz

RAW Women's Title Match
TBA vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women's Title Match
TBA vs. Charlotte Flair

Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament
Cedric Alexander or TJP or Roderick Strong or Kalisto vs. Mustafa Ali or Buddy Murphy or Drew Gulak or Mark Andrews

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

  • Triple Threat Title Match Announced for WrestleMania 34, Updated Card

  • Big Tag Team Match Confirmed for WrestleMania 34

  • WWE Ride Along Preview for Tonight, Ronda Rousey - MSG News, Shinsuke Nakamura on AJ Styles

  • WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" Announced, Talking Smack to Air, More on Tonight's RAW

  • Stephanie McMahon on WWE Women, Stu Hart's Birthday, WWE Top 10 Video

  • Ronda Rousey Arrives for RAW, Symphony of Destruction Match Announced for Tonight (Videos)

  • Return of WarGames to WWE NXT Confirmed for Later This Year

  • Two Big Matches Advertised for WWE's Money In the Bank Pay-Per-View

  • WWE Announces Ronda Rousey's RAW Schedule for Road to WrestleMania 34

  • Who Will Perform "America The Beautiful" at WrestleMania 34?



    		•