Triple H vs. Seth Rollins Update, Segment Announced for Next Week's WWE RAW

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

As seen on last night's WWE RAW, Michael Cole interviewed Dr. Wilk from Champion Sports Medicine in Alabama and it was noted that while Seth Rollins' recovery has been miraculous, he would not be cleared to compete at WrestleMania 33.To make the storyline work, Triple H later announced that the fight with Rollins at WrestleMania 33 could happen if it was unsanctioned. It was also announced that Triple H has invited Rollins to next week's go-home edition of RAW in Philadelphia to sign a "Hold Harmless Agreement" for the fight.