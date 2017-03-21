Triple H vs. Seth Rollins Update, Segment Announced for Next Week's WWE RAW

NEXT WEEK: Will @WWERollins show up to #RAW to sign a #HoldHarmlessAgreement for a fight with @TripleH at @WrestleMania ? pic.twitter.com/65CA1vBUtH

It seems @TripleH has thought of an idea of how to FIGHT @WWERollins at @WrestleMania, but #TheArchitect has to show up next week on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/IdDjELFpf1