LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins Update, Segment Announced for Next Week's WWE RAW
By Marc Middleton
Mar 21, 2017 - 3:34:14 AM
As seen on last night's WWE RAW, Michael Cole interviewed Dr. Wilk from Champion Sports Medicine in Alabama and it was noted that while Seth Rollins' recovery has been miraculous, he would not be cleared to compete at WrestleMania 33.

To make the storyline work, Triple H later announced that the fight with Rollins at WrestleMania 33 could happen if it was unsanctioned. It was also announced that Triple H has invited Rollins to next week's go-home edition of RAW in Philadelphia to sign a "Hold Harmless Agreement" for the fight.

Below is a graphic for the contract signing and video from Triple H's segment:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Kevin Owens on Chris Jericho and WrestleMania (Video), Fans on RAW, Edge and Christian

  • Triple H vs. Seth Rollins Update, Segment Announced for Next Week's WWE RAW

  • WWE 205 Live Segment, New Promo for Emma's TV Return, Next Week's Go-Home RAW Episode

  • Finn Balor Teases His Return, WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet Special, Bill Goldberg - WrestleMania

  • Triple H on ESPN, Mick Foley Thanks the WWE Universe, Mae Young Video

  • WWE RAW Attendance, Samoa Joe Note from RAW, Shane McMahon - AJ Styles Hype

  • Stephanie McMahon "Fires" Mick Foley, WrestleMania Tag Team Match Promo, WWE Main Event

  • Change Announced for WrestleMania 33 Title Match, Updated Card

  • WWE Ride Along Preview for Tonight, How Old Is Sting Today?, Jim Cornette Reacts

  • SmackDown Tag Team Title Match Announced for This Week's Show




    		•