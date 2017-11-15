LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Triple H vs. Roman Reigns Set for Live Event, What Happened After WWE Tapings, Baron Corbin
By Marc Middleton
Nov 15, 2017 - 4:30:13 PM
- Below is video of WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin talking to the WWE reporter after his win over Sin Cara at last night's SmackDown in Charlotte, NC. Corbin mocks WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and says there is one big difference between the two - Miz came knocking on WWE's door but WWE went knocking on Corbin's door. Corbin vs. Miz will take place at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.



- The dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live in Charlotte saw WWE Champion AJ Styles retain over Jinder Mahal. The Singh Brothers were at ringside with Jinder.

- Triple H tweeted the following to announce his match with Roman Reigns at the December 8th WWE live event from Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium in Abu Dhabi:




