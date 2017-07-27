LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Triple H's Birthday, Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe This Weekend, Jeff Hardy's Ink
By Marc Middleton
Jul 27, 2017 - 3:06:31 PM
- Below is the latest episode of Superstar Ink with Corey Graves talking to Jeff Hardy about his tattoos:



- Triple H turns 48 years old today while Dolph Ziggler turns 37, Shannon Moore turns 38, Manny Fernandez turns 63 and Greg Gagne turns 69. Also, today would have been the 58th birthday of Matt "Doink the Clown" Osborne.

- Paul Heyman tweeted the following to confirm Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Saturday's non-televised SmackDown live event in Detroit, which will be the final WWE show to take place at The Joe Louis Arena.







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

