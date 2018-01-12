|
|
|
|
Triple H recently spoke with USA Today's "For The Win" blog to promote the WWE RAW 25th Anniversary episode and praised WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross, who will be reuniting later this month at the big event in New York City, which takes place on January 22nd from two locations - the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Triple H on What Made Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross a Legendary Team, JR and Lawler Respond
By Marc Middleton
Jan 12, 2018 - 6:14:00 PM
“Some people just have chemistry with each other,” Triple H said. “Jerry’s knowledge and understanding of the business, but also, Jerry’s so quick-witted. Just can turn situations humorous, and the inflection he can put in his voice – he’s just great at what it is. And yet sitting next to JR as the straight man, who, when it comes to passion and intensity of sort of being that background music of what we were doing at that time. There’s nobody, especially in that time frame, who had that passion, that energy that JR did.”
“Sometimes we’d be in the ring – it’s funny, things that you see that stand out – but I can remember so many times being in the midst of a big story or a big match, and the crowd’s just going crazy and it’s electric and all that,” Triple H continued. “And as you’re lying on the mat, turning over I would look over and I would see JR, eyes bugging out of his head, on the edge of his seat almost to the point of standing. It would be loud to the point that I couldn’t hear him in the arena, but I could see him – just his passion and energy matching every physical thing we were giving in the ring.
And it always stuck out to me that JR, I would watch him sometimes later when I wasn’t in the ring, and we had these little cameras that would show us the announcers if we needed to talk to them backstage at Gorilla position, and I would see JR in that camera, same thing. Just on the edge of his seat like every fan in the arena, because at the end of the day he’s just a fan and he was going crazy for what we did, but that’s what made him so good. When you put that energy that he and Jerry [brought] together, it was magical.”
The King and Good 'Ol JR responded to the article on Twitter, as seen below:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Chris Jericho - DDP Video, Xavier Woods Taunts Jinder Mahal (Video), Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan
Triple H on What Made Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross a Legendary Team, JR and Lawler Respond
Mark Henry Officially Retires As A In-Ring Competitor
AJ Styles on Other Wrestlers Doing the Styles Clash, WWE Trying to Call Him a Rookie, More
WWE Royal Rumble Start Time Announced, New Video from Chad Gable, The Iconic Duo
Stephanie McMahon on How She Sees WWE In 20 Years, Social Media, Diversity & Equality, More (Video)
Cedric Alexander Hypes Title Match, Maria Kanellis Reveals Baby Gender (Video), WWE Stock
Paige Reportedly Done as In-Ring Competitor After Recent Injury at WWE Live Event
Matt Hardy on The Miz and Roman Reigns, Dana Brooke - Royal Rumble Note, Total Divas
New Title Match Announced for WWE Royal Rumble