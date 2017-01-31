|
- As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at WrestleMania moments of Royal Rumble winners:
Triple H on Tye Dillinger, Jerry Lawler Opens Another Restaurant, WWE Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2017
- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler opened a new BBQ restaurant in the Memphis area on Monday. Lawler owns another establishment on Beale Street in Memphis. He tweeted the following on the opening:
- Triple H tweeted the following on WWE NXT Superstar Tye Dillinger being featured in the Royal Rumble on Sunday:
