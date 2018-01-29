LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Triple H on The Dudleyz - WWE HOF, News on Stars Backstage at Royal Rumble, WWE Network Collections
By Marc Middleton
Jan 29, 2018 - 7:15:33 PM


- Above is the intro for February's new WWE Network Collection on RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, titled Five Feet of Fury, and below is the intro for the new WWE Network Collection on Black History Month.



- Some of the names backstage for Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view were The Undertaker, WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff and Paige, according to PWInsider. The Undertaker was there to see wife Michelle McCool work the women's Rumble and gave no real indication to what his WrestleMania 34 plans are. Patterson, the creator of the Rumble match, was there to lend his expertise and advise. Volkoff was just visiting and came in from nearby Baltimore where he lives. Paige was backstage but not used due to her injury. Several WWE NXT Superstars were also backstage for the whole show while some left after finding out they weren't needed.

- Triple H tweeted the following on The Dudley Boyz going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year during WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Ronda Rousey WrestleMania 34 Plans Revealed, Big Spoiler for Tonight's RAW, WWE Title Change News, Must See New Lana & Kelly Kelly & Nikki Bella Photos, Major NJPW Developments, More

  • Updated Card for the 2018 WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View

  • First-Ever Women's Elimination Chamber Match Set for WWE PPV

  • Photos of the New WWE RAW Logo, New Theme Song To Be Revealed Tonight?

  • AJ Styles on Facing Shinsuke Nakamura, Nikki Bella Talks Royal Rumble Return, Ronda Rousey

  • Triple H on The Dudleyz - WWE HOF, News on Stars Backstage at Royal Rumble, WWE Network Collections

  • Jonathan Coachman Talks WWE RAW Return (Video), Cathy Kelley Recaps The Rumble, WWE Stock

  • Former World Heavyweight Champion Reportedly Going Into the WWE Hall of Fame This Year

  • Video & Notes from the WWE - KFC Rumble, The Miz and Maryse on John Cena and Nikki Bella, Men's Rumble

  • WWE Intercontinental Title Match Announced for Tonight's RAW

  • Backstage News and Notes on Rey Mysterio's WWE Royal Rumble Appearance and His Future



    		•