LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Triple H on The Authors of Pain (Photo), Fans on John Cena Title Reigns, The Rock
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2017 - 1:39:02 AM
- Below is the second episode of Seven Bucks Digital Studios' "LIFT" series, featuring The Rock and some of his coolest and kindest moments:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans how many world title reigns they think current WWE Champion John Cena will end his career with - 16 (tied with Ric Flair's record), 17, between 18 & 20 or more than 20. As of this writing, 38% went with between 18 & 20 while 30% voted for 17 reigns and 19% voted for more than 20 reigns.

- Triple H tweeted the following photo with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering before last night's NXT episode. Akem and Rezar won the straps from Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at Saturday's "Takeover: San Antonio" event.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Tyler Bate Talks WWE NXT TV Debut (Video), Mandy Rose Wins Dark Match, Fans on NXT

  • Segment for Next Week's WWE NXT, Corey Graves Tribute Airs, NXT Merchandise

  • Triple H on The Authors of Pain (Photo), Fans on John Cena Title Reigns, The Rock

  • WWE Holds Meeting Over Seth Rollins' Injury, WrestleMania 33 Note on Triple H, More

  • Ted DiBiase Jr. Wrestles a Match (Video), Fans on Flair vs. Cena, Wish Kids to WrestleMania 33

  • WWE Announcers at the Performance Center (Photo), Mick Foley on Seth Rollins, SmackDown

  • Behind-The-Scenes Video from The Rock's Ford Ad, Nia Jax Tweets a Warning, More

  • WWE SmackDown Social Score, John Cena on Resistance, Total Bellas - WWE Network

  • *UPDATED SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings for February/March 2017

  • New Ford Commercial with The Rock, XFL 30 For 30 Trailer for Tonight, Tag Team Turmoil




    		•