Triple H on Takeover, Xavier Woods on the Biggest Night of His Career, Total Divas

Tonight was easily the greatest night of my 13 year career. I was able to be a part of an event that made people laugh, get angry, and even cry. Being able to host Wrestlemania while incorporating cosplay from Final Fantasy 14 is something that I never thought possible. But the fact that I was able to do this with two of the most caring, loyal, and humble people that I have ever met in this crazy industry makes it mean so much more. I am proud of the things that we have been able to accomplish and I am fortunate that these two have given me, a nerdy socially awkward kid from the burbs, the privilege of calling them my friends. I would not be where I am today without them and I will forever be grateful for the bond that we have and will have forever. Being able to be with my friends, people that I love, on this day, that was my wrestlemania moment and I shall cherish it always.

