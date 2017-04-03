LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Triple H on Takeover, Xavier Woods on the Biggest Night of His Career, Total Divas
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 10:41:01 AM
- E! looks at various Total Divas couples including Paige and Alberto El Patron, John Cena and Nikki Bella, Rusev and Lana, and others in this new "Love Stories" video. Total Divas returns to E! this coming Wednesday night.



- Triple H tweeted the following after Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" event:




- Xavier Woods took to Instagram after WrestleMania 33 and wrote the following on hosting the show with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston:

Tonight was easily the greatest night of my 13 year career. I was able to be a part of an event that made people laugh, get angry, and even cry. Being able to host Wrestlemania while incorporating cosplay from Final Fantasy 14 is something that I never thought possible. But the fact that I was able to do this with two of the most caring, loyal, and humble people that I have ever met in this crazy industry makes it mean so much more. I am proud of the things that we have been able to accomplish and I am fortunate that these two have given me, a nerdy socially awkward kid from the burbs, the privilege of calling them my friends. I would not be where I am today without them and I will forever be grateful for the bond that we have and will have forever. Being able to be with my friends, people that I love, on this day, that was my wrestlemania moment and I shall cherish it always.


