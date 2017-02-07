Posted in:
WWE
Triple H on Samoa Joe, Vignette for Emmalina's Debut, Fans on This Week's RAW
By Marc Middleton
Feb 7, 2017 - 8:57:36 AM
- As noted, WWE has announced that Emma will finally make her return as Emmalina on next week's RAW from Las Vegas. Below is the latest vignette for her return:
VIDEO
- As seen below, 54% of fans on Twitter gave this week's RAW a thumbs up with over 2300 votes:
- Triple H tweeted the following photo with Samoa Joe after this week's RAW in Portland. Joe made his official in-ring debut with a win over Roman Reigns after signing his RAW contract in the opening segment.
