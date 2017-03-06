Posted in:
WWE
Triple H on Rick Rude's WWE HOF Induction, More on Tapout at the WWE PC, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2017 - 12:11:03 AM
- WWE stock was down 0.29% on Monday, closing at $20.91 per share. The high was $21.04 and the low was $20.67.
- As noted, it was announced Monday that "Ravishing" Rick Rude will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year by Ricky Steamboat. Triple H tweeted the following on Rude's induction:
- As noted, WWE Superstars were filming for a new Tapout collection at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando yesterday. The Miz posted the following, claiming that Tapout picked him to be the face of the new spring collection:
