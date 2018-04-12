LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Triple H on New WWE RAW Call-Ups, Carmella on Her Title Win, Finn Balor, Andre the Giant
By Marc Middleton
Apr 12, 2018 - 10:11:37 AM


- Above and below are previews for new WWE Network Collections on Finn Balor and WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.



- New SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella tweeted the following on her win. As noted, Carmella cashed in her Money In the Bank title shot on Tuesday night's SmackDown and defeated Charlotte Flair after Billie Kay and Peyton Royce debuted on the main roster with a major beatdown to Flair. Carmella wrote:




- Triple H tweeted the following on WWE NXT Superstars Ember Moon, No Way Jose and The Authors of Pain getting called to the RAW roster this week:




