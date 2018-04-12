Posted in: WWE Triple H on New WWE RAW Call-Ups, Carmella on Her Title Win, Finn Balor, Andre the Giant
By Marc Middleton
Apr 12, 2018 - 10:11:37 AM
- Above and below are previews for new WWE Network Collections on Finn Balor and WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.
- New SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella tweeted the following on her win. As noted, Carmella cashed in her Money In the Bank title shot on Tuesday night's SmackDown and defeated Charlotte Flair after Billie Kay and Peyton Royce debuted on the main roster with a major beatdown to Flair. Carmella wrote:
Good morning, haters! Remember when y’all said I would fail my cash in, never be champ or have a successful career? Well, EAT YOUR HEARTS OUT! MELLA IS MONEY, BABY! 💋 pic.twitter.com/O92PIyMm5F