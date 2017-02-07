LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Triple H on New Chinese WWE Recruits (Photo), John Cena's Rolls Royce (Video), The New Day
By Marc Middleton
Feb 7, 2017 - 10:12:53 PM
- John Cena shows off his 2006 Rolls Royce Phantom in this new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel:



- As seen on last night's RAW, The New Day teased fans with the idea of New Day-branded ice cream coming out soon. WWE has a new poll asking fans if they would eat New Day ice cream. As of this writing, 75% went with, "Yes. The Power of Positivity must be recreated in ice cream form." The rest voted, "No. New Day rocks, but no ice cream for me."

- As noted, Chinese recruits Gao Lei, Gu Guangming, Cheng Yuxiang and Wang Xiaolong have reported to the WWE Performance Center to begin working with the company. Triple H welcomed them with this tweet:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New Matches Added to Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, Updated Card

  • Viewership for This Week's WWE RAW with Samoa Joe, Bill Goldberg and More

  • More on The Rock and WWE Studios Teaming for Movie on Paige's Family, Actress Revealed

  • Triple H on New Chinese WWE Recruits (Photo), John Cena's Rolls Royce (Video), The New Day

  • Update on Erick Rowan's WWE Status, RAW Top 10, Paige - Alberto Del Rio Video

  • WWE Hall of Famer Scouting Talents, The Patriots - WWE Title Note, Xavier Woods - Seth Rollins

  • Tajiri WWE Status Update, Trailer for WWE 2K17 PC Version, Braun Strowman

  • New Match Added to Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber PPV

  • The Rock and WWE Studios Teaming Up for Movie on Paige and Her Family

  • Update on Shinsuke Nakamura's Status, Wrestlers on The Rock 'n' Roll Express In the WWE HOF




    		•