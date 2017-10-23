|
- Below is another preview for tonight's post-RAW episode of WWE Ride Along, featuring Roman Reigns riding with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose:
Triple H on Kurt Angle Wrestling at TLC, The Shield - Ride Along, WWE Music Power 10
By Marc Middleton
Oct 23, 2017 - 4:29:43 PM
- A new episode of WWE Music Power 10 will premiere on the WWE Network this Thursday at 10pm EST. Below is the synopsis:
"The WWE Music Power 10 is back with an all-new September 2017 edition counting down the most spectacular Superstar entrances!"
- Triple H tweeted the following today on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle making his ring return in the main event of last night's WWE TLC pay-per-view:
