Triple H on Kurt Angle Wrestling at TLC, The Shield - Ride Along, WWE Music Power 10
By Marc Middleton
Oct 23, 2017 - 4:29:43 PM
- Below is another preview for tonight's post-RAW episode of WWE Ride Along, featuring Roman Reigns riding with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose:



- A new episode of WWE Music Power 10 will premiere on the WWE Network this Thursday at 10pm EST. Below is the synopsis:

"The WWE Music Power 10 is back with an all-new September 2017 edition counting down the most spectacular Superstar entrances!"

- Triple H tweeted the following today on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle making his ring return in the main event of last night's WWE TLC pay-per-view:




