Triple H on Kid Rock's Induction, WWE HOF Legacy Wing Update, David Otunga

What a night to celebrate...

Congratulations to @KidRock for being the newest inductee into the celebrity wing of the #WWEHOF! pic.twitter.com/XA1K9i5Ztu — Triple H (@TripleH) April 7, 2018

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

- Above is the video package for this year's 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing inductees. This year's Legacy inductees are Stan Stasiak, El Santo, Jim Londos, Sputnik Monroe, Boris Malenko, Dara Singh, Hiro Matsuda, Rufus R. Jones, Cora Combs and Lord Alfred Hayes. Below is the Hall of Fame Red Carpet special for those who missed it, featuring hosts Maria Menounos, Byron Saxton, Charly Caruso and Renee Young.- WWE announcer David Otunga turns 38 years old today while Darren Drozdov turns 49 and Sonjay Dutt turns 36.- Triple H ended up being the WWE Hall of Fame inductor for Kid Rock last night in New Orleans. Triple H tweeted the following on Rock joining the Celebrity Wing of the Hall:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here