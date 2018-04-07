LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Triple H on Kid Rock's Induction, WWE HOF Legacy Wing Update, David Otunga
By Marc Middleton
Apr 7, 2018 - 9:43:15 AM


- Above is the video package for this year's 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing inductees. This year's Legacy inductees are Stan Stasiak, El Santo, Jim Londos, Sputnik Monroe, Boris Malenko, Dara Singh, Hiro Matsuda, Rufus R. Jones, Cora Combs and Lord Alfred Hayes. Below is the Hall of Fame Red Carpet special for those who missed it, featuring hosts Maria Menounos, Byron Saxton, Charly Caruso and Renee Young.



- WWE announcer David Otunga turns 38 years old today while Darren Drozdov turns 49 and Sonjay Dutt turns 36.

- Triple H ended up being the WWE Hall of Fame inductor for Kid Rock last night in New Orleans. Triple H tweeted the following on Rock joining the Celebrity Wing of the Hall:




