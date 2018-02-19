|
- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW in this new WWE Now video:
|
Triple H on Jeff Jarrett In the WWE HOF, RAW Talk Episode to Air, Tonight's RAW
By Marc Middleton
Feb 19, 2018 - 5:55:20 PM
- A new episode of RAW Talk has been confirmed to air after the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, as soon as the show goes off the air on the WWE Network.
- As noted, WWE has announced that Jeff Jarrett will join Bill Goldberg, Ivory and The Dudley Boyz in the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Triple H tweeted the following on the induction:
