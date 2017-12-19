LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Triple H on Hideo Itami's RAW Debut, Post-Rumble Announcement Video from RAW, Gene Okerlund
By Marc Middleton
Dec 19, 2017 - 9:03:12 AM
- As noted, the closing segment of this week's WWE RAW saw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon announce the first-ever all-women's Royal Rumble match for the January 28th Rumble pay-per-view from Philadelphia. The match will feature RAW and SmackDown Superstars competing for a women's title shot at WrestleMania 34. WWE posted this post-show video of fans and Superstars reacting to the news after RAW went off the air. As noted, the dark main event after this segment saw Braun Strowman defeat Kane.



- WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund turns 75 years old today.

- Triple H tweeted the following on Hideo Itami from backstage at RAW. Itami made his main roster call-up from WWE NXT to help Finn Balor deal with The Miztourage. Itami and Balor then defeated Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in tag team action. Itami will now make his WWE cruiserweight division debut on 205 Live in Newark, NJ later tonight.




