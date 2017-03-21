LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Triple H on ESPN, Mick Foley Thanks the WWE Universe, Mae Young Video
By Marc Middleton
Mar 21, 2017 - 1:18:07 AM
- Below is a Women's History Month video package on WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young:




- Triple H will be appearing on various ESPN programs today to promote WrestleMania 33. His first appearance will be at 10am on First Take.

- As noted, Stephanie McMahon "fired" Mick Foley from his job as RAW General Manager last night in Brooklyn. Foley will likely be back as he's been planning to take time off for hip surgery. He tweeted the following to the WWE Universe after the segment on RAW:




