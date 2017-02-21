|
- Below is a new promo for John Cena hosting the 2017 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards on Saturday, March 11th:
|
WWE
Triple H on DDP's HOF Induction, John Cena - Kid's Choice Promo, Nia Jax's Opponent
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017
- Nia Jax picked up a squash win on RAW over a woman named Sarah Pierce. The enhancement talent was portrayed by Southern California indie wrestler Heather Monroe.
- As noted, WWE announced that former World Heavyweight Champion Dallas Page will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Triple H tweeted the following on the induction:
