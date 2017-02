Manager, performer, master of the Diamond Cutter, Yoga Instructor, good friend of over 25 years & now @WWE Hall of Famer. Congrats @RealDDP! pic.twitter.com/PrY68cedpV — Triple H (@TripleH) February 20, 2017

- Below is a new promo for John Cena hosting the 2017 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards on Saturday, March 11th:- Nia Jax picked up a squash win on RAW over a woman named Sarah Pierce. The enhancement talent was portrayed by Southern California indie wrestler Heather Monroe.- As noted, WWE announced that former World Heavyweight Champion Dallas Page will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Triple H tweeted the following on the induction: