Posted in: WWE
Triple H on DDP's HOF Induction, John Cena - Kid's Choice Promo, Nia Jax's Opponent
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 1:13:04 PM
- Below is a new promo for John Cena hosting the 2017 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards on Saturday, March 11th:




- Nia Jax picked up a squash win on RAW over a woman named Sarah Pierce. The enhancement talent was portrayed by Southern California indie wrestler Heather Monroe.

- As noted, WWE announced that former World Heavyweight Champion Dallas Page will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Triple H tweeted the following on the induction:




