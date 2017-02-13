|
- Below is video of new SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi celebrating with husband Jimmy Uso after her big win at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view:
Triple H on Bray Wyatt's WWE Title Win (Photo), Naomi Celebrates with Jimmy Uso
By Marc Middleton
Feb 13, 2017 - 8:46:07 AM
- Triple H tweeted the following on Bray Wyatt capturing the WWE Title at Elimination Chamber:
Bray also tweeted, declaring the Era of Wyatt:
