Posted in: WWE
Triple H on Bray Wyatt's WWE Title Win (Photo), Naomi Celebrates with Jimmy Uso
By Marc Middleton
Feb 13, 2017 - 8:46:07 AM
- Below is video of new SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi celebrating with husband Jimmy Uso after her big win at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view:



- Triple H tweeted the following on Bray Wyatt capturing the WWE Title at Elimination Chamber:




Bray also tweeted, declaring the Era of Wyatt:




