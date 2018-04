Triple H on Bobby Lashley's Return (Photo), Lio Rush Wins Dark Match, John Cena's "Auto Geek"

This time of the year can mean the end, the beginning, or the return...

Better than ever, @fightbobby. Welcome back home. pic.twitter.com/ufHamuRFAY — Triple H (@TripleH) April 11, 2018

- Above and below are the latest episodes of John Cena's "Auto Geek" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel. The top video features a rare 2009 Spyker C8 Laviolette from Fast & Furious 6 while the bottom video features a rare 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB.- The dark match before Wednesday's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University saw Lio Rush defeat indie wrestler Chico Adams.- Triple H took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote the following to congratulate Bobby Lashley on returning to WWE. As noted, Lashley returned on Monday's RAW and took out Elias during an in-ring segment.