Posted in: WWE
Triple H on Beth Phoenix In the WWE HOF, Bellas - Oscars Videos, WWE Network
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2017 - 11:15:27 PM


- Above and below are pre-show and post-show videos of The Bella Twins from their trip to the Oscars on Sunday night. The two appeared on E!'s pre-Oscars countdown show.



- WWE announced today that the $9.99 WWE Network gift cards are now available at Dollar General stores.

- As noted, Beth Phoenix has been announced as the latest member of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class. Triple H tweeted the following on her induction:




