Posted in: WWE
Triple H on Andrade Almas (Photo), Lars Sullivan on Dominating (Video), Stars at Takeover
By Marc Middleton
Nov 18, 2017 - 11:54:38 PM
- Below is video of Lars Sullivan talking to Kayla Braxton after defeating Kassius Ohno in the opener of tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event in Houston. Lars says he feels pretty good considering Ohno hit him in the face about 50 times but he took it like a man. Lars told everyone from day 1 that he would be the man to mess with around here, the man to step through and tonight was only the beginning. Lars says tonight was his first Takeover, his first big test and he persevered and dominated - unequivocally, emphatically and categorically. Lars says he wants to send a message to the rest of the NXT locker room - if they want to step in his way, they will too be destroyed by his hands only.



- Stars shown in the crowd at tonight's WarGames event were Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Mark Andrews, Wolfgang, Funaki, Finn Balor, Asuka, Kevin Owens (wearing a t-shirt for The Undisputed Era), Samoa Joe, Goldust (Dustin Rhodes) and WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson. As noted, Asuka ended up presenting the NXT Women's Title to new champion Ember Moon.

- As noted, Takeover saw Drew McIntyre drop the NXT Title to Andrade "Cien" Almas in a surprising win. Triple H tweeted the following on Almas after the match:




