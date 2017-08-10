LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Triple H on 20 Years of DX, Alternate RAW Main Event Footage, WWE Stock Up
By Marc Middleton
Aug 10, 2017 - 7:14:51 PM
- Below is alternate footage from this week's WWE RAW main event in Toronto, which saw Braun Strowman defeat Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match, thanks to an assist from Samoa Joe. Braun vs. Reigns vs. Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will take place at the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn.



- WWE stock was up 2.18% today, closing at $21.29 per share. The stock was up following the announcement of the WWE Network finally launching in China. Today's high was $21.50 and the low was $20.85.

- As noted, the first "Flashback Friday" series of programming on the WWE Network will feature shows highlighting the 20 years of De-Generation X. Triple H tweeted the following to celebrate 20 years of the group today:




