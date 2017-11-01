





Triple H joins the Shield at a WWE Houseshow? Update on WWE 2K18 for the Nintendo Switch

Nov 1, 2017 - 7:11:10 PM



By Tito Jackson Nov 1, 2017 - 7:11:10 PM Nintendo Switch physical version of WWE 2K18 is a requirement for 24 GB of memory needed to operate the game effectively. The top of the box reads: "To use this software, a minimum of 24 GB free space and a wireless internet connection are required. You may also be required to create or link a Nintendo account.".



Compare this to 32GB if you downloaded the full digital version of WWE 2K18 which is already out.



No word yet on the physical version of WWE 2K18's official release date. The Switch version of WWE 2K18 was announced late and chances are that 2K Sports needed extra time to work with Nintendo's developmental kit. Same thing happened with NBA 2K18 which released digital first and then physical copy a few weeks later.



CREDIT: My Nintendo News



- At the Glasgow event on the WWE's European Tour, the Shield has a replacement for the injured Roman Reigns (viral infection) at this show... Triple H! As the video from WWE's own Twitter account shows, he's in black and wearing the vest similar to what Kurt Angle did a few weeks ago at the TLC event.



Mind you, "this is just a houseshow" but Triple H did have heated feuds with all 3 members of the Shield for the past 2 years including Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 32 and Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 33.



sHHHield? @TripleH @WWERollins #DeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/50DqpYc7fC — WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2017

