Triple H at an Indy Show?, John Cena set as Jinder vs. Lesnar Referee, Earl Hebner done with Impact?

By

Nov 5, 2017



By Tito Jackson Nov 5, 2017 - 8:33:33 PM John Cena is "appears to be set" to become the Special Guest Referee to the Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal match at WWE Survivor Series 2017. It was speculation before due to John Cena's schedule but appears to be happening now.



- WWE released Performance Center trainee Leo Gao on Friday with a possible neck injury that kept that may have factored into that decision. He never made his in-ring debut for any WWE shows.



- Impact (formerly TNA/GFW) referee Earl Hebner has left the Anthem owned company. We'll see if that means he could do a nostalgia run in the WWE as he worked with the WWE from 1988-2005 and was their big match referee for many key matches in WWE history. Hebner was also the ref whom the WWE forced to call the Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels Survivor Series 1997 match. Earl left the WWE during 2005 for selling WWE merchandise from a store he partially owned without the WWE's permission. He then joined TNA/GFW/Impact where he's been since 2006.



- Triple H, who is currently in Europe for a WWE tour, made a stop at independent promotion Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) in Cardiff, Wales today. ICW is reportedly friendly with the WWE. HHH was in street clothes and just cut a promo to praise ICW as a place "where the wrestling business starts" and then praising the European scene for growth of the wrestling business. The RAW brand is also having a WWE show in Cardiff today, hence the easy appearance for Triple H without missing a show.







