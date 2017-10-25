LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's Anniversary, SmackDown Top 10, Dolph Ziggler
By Marc Middleton
Oct 25, 2017 - 9:01:25 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Milwaukee:



- Dolph Ziggler will make another appearance on FOX Business show Kennedy Nation tonight, which replays. Ziggler also noted on Twitter that he's headed to Atlanta on Thursday for the premiere of ESPN's "30 For 30" special on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Charlotte Flair and others are expected to attend as well.

- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary today. Below is a video from WWE and a tweet from Stephanie on the big day:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • William Regal Confirms WWE NXT Title Match and Contract Signing for Takeover (Video)

  • Title Match on Next Week's WWE NXT, Aleister Black Attacked, Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan

  • Reason for Nia Jax's WWE Leave of Absence before TLC PPV and WWE Superstar Who May Have Encouraged It

  • Final Spot Set for the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" Fatal 4 Way (Photo), Updated Card

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership with Fallout from Monday's Big RAW Angle?

  • Former WWE Superstar Goes Public with Recent Drug Addiction Issues

  • Asuka vs. Emma Alternate Footage, WWE SmackDown Social Media Score, The Ultimate Warrior

  • Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's Anniversary, SmackDown Top 10, Dolph Ziggler

  • Forbes on the Value of WrestleMania, Ryback vs. AR Fox Match Video, Rosa Mendes

  • Enzo Amore Retains, What Happened After WWE Tapings, Becky Lynch on Being Captain (Video)



    		•