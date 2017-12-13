Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Congratulate The Rock, The Bella Twins Teaser, WWE Stock

Forbes ranked him the highest paid actor in Hollywood, People Magazine named him the sexiest man alive, and Harvard Business School featured him in a case study. He’s an Executive Producer, an entrepreneur and the head of his own media empire... but of course, I’ll always know him as the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, @TheRock! While you were already immortalized in @WWE, entertaining millions upon millions, it’s only fitting you are now officially a part of the Hollywood constellation. Congratulations on receiving your own star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame today!‬

A post shared by Stephanie McMahon (@stephaniemcmahon) on Dec 13, 2017 at 2:58pm PST