Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Congratulate The Rock, The Bella Twins Teaser, WWE Stock

An unforgettable day. I’m a lucky man and so grateful to have my ohana, loved ones, friends and fans by my side to share in this historic event. Only teared up once.. manly tears of course. 18years later, life comes full circle.. #WalkOfFame #Gratitude https://t.co/j7varGoncc — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 13, 2017

Forbes ranked him the highest paid actor in Hollywood, People Magazine named him the sexiest man alive, and Harvard Business School featured him in a case study. He’s an Executive Producer, an entrepreneur and the head of his own media empire... but of course, I’ll always know him as the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, @TheRock!

While you were already immortalized in @WWE, entertaining millions upon millions, it’s only fitting you are now officially a part of the Hollywood constellation. Congratulations on receiving your own star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame today!‬

- The Bella Twins have been teasing how they filmed something special in Los Angeles for their 1 million subscribers celebration and today they posted this teaser for the upcoming reveal. The YouTube video description read like this, "You don't want to miss this extraordinary event celebrating 1 million subscribers. Have you subscribed yet? What are you waiting for?"

- As noted, former WWE Champion The Rock received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday. Rock's star is located at 681 Hollywood Boulevard at the Hollywood & Highland Complex. Below are comments from Rock, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, plus full video from the ceremony for those who missed it before. WWE also congratulated Rock on their website.