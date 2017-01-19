|
Below is the latest Q&A video from Nikki Bella:
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Attend Inauguration, Nikki Bella Video, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jan 23, 2017
- WWE stock was down 0.72% today, closing at $19.29 per share. Today's high was $19.46 and the low was $19.13.
- Stephanie McMahon posted this photo as she and Triple H left for the Candelight Dinner as a part of Donald Trump's inauguration. The couple also attended the swearing-in ceremony on Friday.
