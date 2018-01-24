LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Triple H and Johnny Gargano on Tonight's Match, WWE SuperCard Update, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Jan 24, 2018 - 3:55:00 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Washington, DC:



- 2K sent us the following WWE SuperCard update today:

2K announced today the latest update for WWE SuperCard – Season 4 is available beginning today on iOS and Android devices.

The update incentivizes players looking for an extra challenge by introducing Heroic Events. Once players complete a Ring Domination or Road to Glory solo event, the Heroic version of the same event is unlocked and offers a whole new set of rewards. Heroic cards are also more powerful than their basic counterparts and come with a new aesthetic to represent the accomplishment.

Additionally, the update introduces a new opportunity for players to utilize their best female WWE Superstar cards in the weekly PvP rotation: Women’s Royal Rumble, an all-female version of the original game mode!

For additional details on this product update, check out the blog post here: wwe.2k.com/supercard/news/entries/a-daring-heroic-journey-and-an-all-female-royal-rumble

For more information on the WWE SuperCard series and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com/supercard, become a fan on Facebook or follow the game on Twitter.


- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream in the main event. Gargano's "Takeover: Philadelphia" title shot against NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas will be on the line. We heard rave reviews on the match when it happened at Center Stage in Atlanta but Triple H and Gargano took to Twitter today and also gave props to the match. They wrote:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New Match Set for WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia", News for the Pre-Takeover Tapings

  • Stephanie McMahon to Join Announce Team for Women's Rumble, Scott Hall - RAW 25 Video, WWE Stock

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode Before Royal Rumble?

  • Triple H and Johnny Gargano on Tonight's Match, WWE SuperCard Update, SmackDown Top 10

  • News on Why WWE Released Enzo Amore, When They Learned of the Rape Accusations

  • Lana Goes Wild at Training Session (Video), Finn Balor Sends a Message, Fans on Becky Lynch

  • The Miz on Wanting to Main Event WM as IC Champion, Being There for Maryse & Their Baby, More

  • WWE MMC Teams Cut Promos (Video), Adam Cole on Going for the WWE NXT Title, Fans on Randy Orton

  • WWE 205 Live Stars Send a Message (Video), New WWE Trademark, WWE NXT Takeover Promo

  • Tonight's WWE NXT, Big E's Intro for The New Day (Video), Matt Hardy on Going to the Compound



    		•