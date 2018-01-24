Triple H and Johnny Gargano on Tonight's Match, WWE SuperCard Update, SmackDown Top 10

The last episode of @WWENXT before NXT takes over Philadelphia...This is a match you do NOT want to miss. #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/3Jn76BzLYQ

Tonight on @WWENXT..



One chance to lose it all.



One opportunity to show the people that doubt me exactly who the hell I am..#JohnnyWrestling pic.twitter.com/VdTirsUh56