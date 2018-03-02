|
|
|
|
- Below is video from Eric Bischoff's recent WWE Photo Shoot episode. Bischoff discusses his relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Triple H Workout Clip, Eric Bischoff Talks Ric Flair Relationship (Video), Debra
By Marc Middleton
Mar 2, 2018 - 5:28:46 PM
"Talk about an up & down relationship, we've had it all in the 25 years we've known each other. We've had some of the greatest memories but we've had difficulties, we've had challenges. We were able to take those challenges and those difficulties we had, from a business and personal point of view, and weave them successfully into storylines that ended up being some of the best storylines I think we had on Nitro. A lot of respect for Ric Flair, he's just a great guy."
- Former WWE Women's Champion Debra turns 58 years old today. Also, today would have been the 37th birthday of former WWE star Lance Cade and the 53rd birthday of Hall of Famer Mike Von Erich.
- Below is Triple H's latest "Midnight Workout" clip and a look at his crazy travel schedule from the past week:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
WWE Reportedly Offers Deals to Big Men from the Indies, Wrestler Denies Report
Update on Why WWE Dropped "Crews" from Apollo's Name
WWE Returning to Japan, Stephanie McMahon Trains (Video), Matt Hardy's Woken O
Triple H Workout Clip, Eric Bischoff Talks Ric Flair Relationship (Video), Debra
Ronda Rousey's Husband to Wrestle?, Backstage News on Rousey Training at the WWE PC
Braun Strowman Pulled from Match with The Miz Due to WrestleMania 34 Main Event Concern?
Road Dogg Talks Jeff Jarrett's Influence on WWE Stars, "Be My Baby Tonight" Popularity, More
Ronda Rousey Being Put with Paul Heyman?, Backstage Notes on Paul Heyman's Status
Bayley on a Possible Sasha Banks Feud, NFL Player to Ring Announce at WWE NXT Event, Brie Bella
Big E and Booker T Celebrating, Street Talk Returns (Video), John Cena & Make-A-Wish